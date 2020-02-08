Bill Gates’ daughter shares 1st photo after engagement announcement

A+ A-

New Delhi: Bill Gates’ daughter, Jennifer Gates shared the first photograph after the announcement of her engagement with Egyptian millionaire, Nayel Nassar.

In the photo which was shared on Instagram, Jennifer and Nassar can be seen in an adorable pose.

Jennifer to tie knot with Nassar

It may be mentioned that earlier, Jennifer had announced her decision to tie the knot with Nassar.

Sharing his feelings, Nassar had written, “SHE SAID YES!!…I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more”.

The would-be couple had attended Stanford University and the love blossomed there.

Responding to the announcement, Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist had written, “I am completely thrilled! Congratulations, @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar”.

Background of Nassar

Nassar was born in Egypt.

He completed a degree in Economics from Stanford University in 2013.

In 2020, he helped Egypt qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.