Bindra, a Sikh who sold his flat to feed Shaheen Bagh protestors

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: DS Bindra becomes a topic of discussion on social media for his philanthropic act at Shaheen Bagh.

Also Read Jashn-e-Ekta: People pray together at Shaheen Bagh

For the uninitiated, Bindra who practices law at the Karkardooma court is now a prominent presence at Shaheen Bagh after he ‘sold one of his three flats’ to fund ‘langar’ (community kitchen often in Gurudwara) at the protest site, as per reports published by India Today and Aaj Tak.

This man is ADVOCATE DS BINDRA . He sold his flat to arrange Langer at #Shaheenbagh . No words to praise your effort SIR. Massive respect for you.. ??#ShaheenBaghProtest #shaheenbaghlanger #sikhbrothers pic.twitter.com/fFFhF46HGU — Mdfuzail (@Mdfuzail99) February 8, 2020

Bindra, father of two children, started the Langar to serve the agitating people with the belief that God would be kind to those who help the people in distress.

Apart from Shaheen Bagh, Bindra, with his wife and son, also runs the free food distribution programme at Delhi’s Mustafabad and Khureji.

Brave lionesses

Bindra has a deep sense of respect for the women of Shaheen Bagh. In the eyes of the advocate-turned social worker, the women of Shaheen Bagh are not mere human beings; they are brave and resolute lionesses.

The social media posts praising his generosity have also gone viral.

Supporter of AIMIM?

When Bindra was asked if he has any affiliation with any political party, he said he does not.

He said that he has set up the Langar to serve the people and not in support of any political party.

However, in his old videos, he is seen with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi giving way to rumours that he is Owais’s supporter.

Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as well as NPR since December 15.