Bineesh’s arrest may be giving sleepless nights to many

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 : The arrest of Kerala CPI-M State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri by the Enforcement Directorate is likely to give sleepless nights to many in the Kerala film industry, Kerala Cricket Association, and even his elder brother Binoy.

The ED had arrested Bineesh on Thursday in connection with the funding of Anoop Mohammed, hailing from Kerala, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on August 21 in a drugs racket case in Bengaluru.

With the NCB likely to question Bineesh after Anoop reportedly admitted during questioning that Bineesh was his “boss” and that he was given over Rs three crore by the Left politician’s son.

Meanwhile the NCB has already begun to probe if the drug trade racket busted in the IT city has links to the Malayalam film industry as well. It’s here that Bineesh’s alleged role will come under the scanner since reports have surfaced time and again in the past about the drug mafia’s close links with the regional film industry.

Bineesh has done small roles in numerous Malayalam films and is an integral part of the Association of Malayalam Movies Artistes and also a key member of an AMMA cricket team that used to participate in various tournaments.

Bineesh is also KCA general body member from hometown Kannur, while his close aide is a top office-bearer from the district. Their business interests have since come under the ED scanner.

There is now speculation that an upcoming meeting of the Kannur District Cricket Association might be shifted in the wake of Bineesh’s arrest.

Another issue that could trouble the Communist Party of India-Marxist, particularly Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, is the source of funds that allowed his elder son Binoy to settle outstanding debt issues with an Arab businessman.

The case surfaced in 2018 when Binoy was in Dubai and was slapped with a travel ban after the Arab said that Binoy allegedly owed him Rs 1.70 crore.

Later, the issue was settled but no one knows how it was resolved. The grapevine has it that the money was given by a rich non-resident Kerala businessman, which led to lifting of the travel ban. The ED is now probing the person who helped settle Binoy’s debt.

