Binge Foods brings best handcrafted, organic products – Order online

Hyderabad: Binge Foods brings the best hand-crafted and organic products at the doorsteps. The products include but not limited to dry fruits, berries, panjeeri bytes, organic pure ghee.

The dry fruits are sourced from different parts of India and the Middle East whereas premium dry berries are procured from various parts of the world.

Panjeeri laddus are made with organic ingredients like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, organic binge foods ghee.

Ghee is considered as beneficial for the health of the human. However, getting it in pure form is a challenging task. To solve the issue, Binge Foods bring pure ghee from organic markets.

Are these products costly?

The Binge products are not costly. On contrary, the prices of the products are less when compared to the price of similar products in the market and other leading eCommerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket. Currently, Bringe Foods is providing up to 35 percent discount on all products except ghee. The discount will be 15 percent for 250 grams of the product. For 500 grams and above, the discount will be 25 percent whereas, for one kg, the discount will be 35 percent.

Apart from it, the product can be bought from the comfort of your home (click here) and it will be delivered at the doorstep across India. International shipping is also available.

When it comes to payment, it can be done by using the card (Visa, MasterCard, RuPay and Mestro), UPI, Netbanking, Wallet and ICICI Bank PayLater.

The products will be delivered at the doorstep within three days. However, if you need express shipping, please send mail to bingefinefoods@gmail.com.

Still having any queries, contact Binge Foods (click here) or dial number +91 77024 90835.