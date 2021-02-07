Biomedical engineers develop glue to quickly close wounds

Sydney: Whenever any living organism including a human being develops a wound, it will get healed on its own within a couple of minutes if it is not deep. However, if the wound is deep, it may require stitches.

With an aim to avoid stitches even in case of deep wounds, Biomedical engineers from the United States and the University of Sydney have developed a surgical glue, India.com reported.

The glue which has been tested on rodents and pigs can heal the wounds within a minute.

It is also reported that the glue is effective in sealing the wounds because of its continuous expanding and relaxing ability.

However, the human trials of the glue have not been done yet.