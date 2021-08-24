Biometric attendance system makes a comeback in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: After a gap of 17 months, the biometric attendance system is all set to make a comeback in government offices in Andhra Pradesh, an official memo here said. The system was discontinued due to the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020.

A memo to this effect was issued by chief secretary Adityanath Das, who directed the IT department to operationalize biometric devices in the state secretariat and other offices. He also directed all department heads to to watch the biometric attendance of staff and take appropriate measures as per rules.

Das directed that an integrated report on biometric attendance be generated and submitted on a monthly basis hereon.

The decision to re-introduce the biometric attendance system was taken after a meeting was held with special chief secretaries, principal secretaries earlier this month. The state government made the system mandatory for attendance in all government offices in 2017.

It was discontinued in March 2020, as it had potential to spread the virus.