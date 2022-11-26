Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share first picture of their daughter Devi

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, on Friday, shared the first picture of their newborn daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a picture which she captioned, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you, 2) Quarter cup of me, 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love, 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness, 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine, 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste.”

In the picture, Karan could be seen holding their little angel whose face has been covered with a white heart emoticon and Bipasha can be seen flaunting her cute smile as she looks at her daughter.

Soon after the couple shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

“Awwwww sooooo lovely pic God blessed you always with infinite abundance Love, joy and prosperity. Love you my little angel Devi,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Congratulations Bips, Very happy for u.”

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, “12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

Recently, celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Gurmeet Choudhary – Debina Bonnerjee also welcomed baby girls.

Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel’s film ‘Alone’ in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration, and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.