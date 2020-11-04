Bipasha Basu shares memories of her Karwa Chauth from last year

Mumbai, Nov 4 : Bipasha Basu on Wednesday recalled memories of her Karwa Chauth celebrations last year. The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share a photograph and video of her celebrations in 2019 with husband Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha informed that her husband Karan also fasts with her on this occasion every year, where the couple celebrates their togetherness.

“Happy Karwachauth. Last year #karwachauth memories. We literally chased the moon and broke our fast on the street as we had a family dinner planned post the ritual. Things I make @iamksgofficial do and he always encourages my enthusiasm in everything.

We both fast together each year … another day to celebrate togetherness and our love

I love… love #monkeylove,” captioned the actress.

Bipasha, in a social media post, recently shared words of respect for emotionally strong women.

The actress shared an Instagram post which reads: “Strong women aren’t simply born. We are forged through the challenges of life. With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally. We move forward with our head held high and a strength that cannot be denied. A woman who has been through the storm and survived.”

“Cheers to the strength of all women,” Bipasha added, using the hashtag #loveyourself.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.