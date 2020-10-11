Bipasha Basu stresses on self love

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 5:34 pm IST

Mumbai, Oct 11 : Actress Bipasha Basu has urged everyone to love themselves fully in her latest post on social media.

Bipasha took to Instagram, where she posted a stunning picture dressed in a white crop top and a white lacy shorts.

“Love yourself fully, deeply, honestly ,faithfully and gloriously #loveyourself #happysunday,” she captioned the image.

Recently, Bipasha shared photographs from her Durga Puja celebrations of last year with husband Karan Singh Grover, relatives and friends.

The actress posted a picture from the ritual of ‘sindoor khela’, a practice where on the day of Dashami/Dussehra, married women smear vermilion on each other’s foreheads and faces before the idol of Ma Durga, after which the idol is immersed.

On the work front, Bipasha was recently seen in the web series “Dangerous”, which marked her debut on the digital platform.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

