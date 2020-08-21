Bipasha: Behind every successful woman is a tribe of successful women

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 5:04 am IST
Bipasha: Behind every successful woman is a tribe of successful women

Mumbai, Aug 21 : Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has rooted for women power in her latest social media post.

Bipasha shared a picture, in which she can be seen in a black dress with plunging neckline, paired with red lips.

“Behind every successful woman is a tribe of other successful women who have her back. Thank you to all those women,” she captioned the picture.

On the work front, Bipasha recently reunited with husband Karan Singh Grover on screen in the thriller web series “Dangerous”, co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  BCD appeals law officers to cooperate in reopening of courts
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close