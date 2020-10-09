Bipasha relieves memories of last year’s Durga Puja festivity

By News Desk 1Published: 9th October 2020 6:05 am IST

Mumbai, Oct 8 : Actress Bipasha Basu on Thursday shared photographs from her Durga Puja celebrations of last year with husband Karan Singh Grover, relatives and friends.

Bipasha took to her verified Instagram account to share photographs from the ritual of sindoor khela, a practice where on the day of dashami/dusshera married women smear vermilion on each other’s foreheads and faces before the idol of Ma Durga, after which the idol is immersed.

“Memories of the same day last year 8th October 2019. #shindoorkhela #durgapuja #withmyfamily #withmyfriends,” captioned the actress.

On the work front, Bipasha was recently seen in the web series “Dangerous”, which marked her debut on the digital platform.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

