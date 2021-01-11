Bird flu claims lives of 4,324 migratory birds in HP: CM

Shimla, Jan 11 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday that 4,324 migratory birds have fallen victim to the bird flu in the hill state so far, while emphasising on sensitising the people on the steps to check its further spread.

Presiding over a meeting here, the Chief Minister said that Himachal had banned ferrying of poultry products from other states for a week to contain avian influenza.

He said that 4,324 migratory birds had died of bird flu in the Pong Dam wetland. Sixty-five rapid response teams were regularly monitoring the Pong wetland and adjoining areas.

The Chief Minister said that 1,000 dead poultry birds were found dumped in Dharampur in Solan district, which have since been disposed of scientifically. He said 215 birds were found dead elsewhere in the state.

Thakur directed officers concerned to keep a strict vigil on birds at reservoirs in the state and sensitise people about proper handling of poultry and its products.

