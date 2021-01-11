Bird flu confirmed in 10 states, including Maharashtra, Delhi

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairies informed on Monday that avian influenza has been confirmed in 10 states of the country till date.

CAR-NIHSAD has confirmed death of crows and migratory/wild birds in Tonk, Karauli and Bhilwara districts in Rajasthan, and Valsad, Vadodara and Surat districts in Gujarat. Further, death of crows has been confirmed in Kotdwar and Dehradun districts in Uttarakhand. In Delhi, crows and ducks were reported dead in New Delhi and Sanjay Lake areas, the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, the outbreak of avian influenza has been confirmed at a poultry in Parbhani district in Maharashtra, and in Mumbai, Thane, Dapoli and Beed, as per the statement.

In Haryana, culling of infected birds is underway for the containment of the spread of the disease. A Central team has visited Himachal Pradesh and will reach Panchkula on Monday to carry out monitoring the epicentre sites and conduct epidemiological investigation, the statement said.

States have been requested to build awareness among the people and avoid the spread of misinformation. States/UTs also have been requested to increase surveillance around the water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms etc. along with proper disposal of carcass, and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.

Moreover, the states have also been asked to maintain adequate stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations. State animal husbandry departments have been told to ensure effective communication and coordination with the health authorities for close vigilance of the disease status and avoid any chances of jumping of the disease into humans.