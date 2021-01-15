Bird Flu: Migratory birds under scanner at Osman Sagar, Manjira

Hyderabad: In the wake of Bird flu spread in the country, the state’s forest officials, as well as voluntary organizations of bird watchers, are keeping a special watch on birds to find out from which countries and regions these birds are coming from.

After the confirmation from the Central Government that the Bird Flu is being spread due to the migratory birds, the Telangana government is being extremely watchful and keeping these migratory birds under the scanner.

A survey is being made to find out how many of these migratory birds are entering the country and the states. These birds are coming to Osman Sagar, Manjira and Sangur water reservoirs every year from Mongolia – a Central Asian country. These birds are seen in Adilabad and Asifabad too. According to the bird watchers, the same type of birds is seen at Manjira and Osmansagar.

A bird watcher Srikant said, “These migratory birds are seen in and around Iedullahbad, Jogipeth and Sanga Redy.”

“There are no disease symptoms in these birds”, Manoj, a bird lover said and added, “Compare to the last year, this year, very few of these migratory birds came to this state.”