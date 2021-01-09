Bird Flu scare in Telangana

Hyderabad: There are reports of 400 chick birds’ deaths in two districts of Telangana state leading to ‘bird-flu’ scare among the public. The samples of dead chicks are being sent to Labs in Hyderabad for its examination.

Five states across the country have confirmed bird flu cases in their states and ordered to cull more than 70 thousand birds and destroy lakhs of eggs. According to a report, “The state’s Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav claimed that there is no trace of bird flu in the state. But the death of 400 birds in a day caused panic among the public.”

The reports of bird flu are causing great concern among the farm owners across the state and they are worried about its economic ramifications. According to a report, 120 birds were found dead in Warrangal while Padapally reported 300 deaths. However, the officials in both these districts claim that the deaths had occurred due to non-inoculation of the birds on time and not due to the disease.

“In order to save the poultry industry from the losses, the state government has not adopted strict measures in this regard whereas the Central government had already issued an alert to all the states seeking preventive measures and asking them to report the cases to the Ministry of Health immediately,” the report said. “Due to the death of 400 birds in two districts of the state, there is palpable consternation among the poultry owners and they are taking preventive measures. The big poultry industrialists are mulling to curb the production,” the report said.