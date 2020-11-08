Bird, Siddle skittle NSW out for 64 in Sheffield Shield match

Adelaide, Nov 8 : Tasmania fast bowlers Peter Siddle and Jackson Bird took four and three wickets respectively as they bowled out New South Wales (NSW) for a paltry 64 runs in a Sheffield Shield match in Adelaide.

Moises Henriques’ 12 was the highest score among NSW’s top six while the highest score by any batsman in the team was the 18 made by no 8 Mitchell Starc.

Bird bowled 10.3 overs and recorded figures of 4/14. Siddle, on the other hand, had returns of 3/17 in his 11 overs. Fast bowlers Gabe Bell and Riley Meredith also chipped in with two and one wickets respectively.

In reply, Tasmania are on 149/5 with opener Jordan Silk unbeaten on 64 off 180 balls.

This is NSW’s third lowest total in the history of Australia’s domestic first class tournament, better only than 56 in Perth in 1998 and 53, also against Tasmania, in Hobart in 2007.

