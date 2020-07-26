Birth anniversary celebration of my grandfather PVN Rao was for namesake: NV Subhash, BJP spokesperson

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash, the grandson of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, has accused the Congress of celebrating a namesake birth anniversary of the late leader and said the party has ignored Rao’s contributions and insulted him.

Referring to the birth centenary celebrations organized by TPCC in which former President Pranab Mukherjee former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader P. Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh took part at a virtual meeting organized by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) held at Gandhi Bhavan and telecast live at all DCC offices and other places Mr.N.V. Subhash said that the family members of P.V. Narasimha Rao flay these namesake celebrations and alleged that the Party has ignored Rao’s contributions and insulted him.

Wondering why was the Party silent for the last 16 years and where were they during the UPA regime? Even in power during UPA regime they did not organize a single event in memory of P V who was revered as the father of economic reforms Congress needs to explain this. Narasimha Rao was a national leader. TPCC is following specific instruction from the central leadership and Gandhi family that PV Narasimha Rao should be confined to Telangana. There is no celebration in Delhi, nor has his achievements been appreciated by Congress high command,” he said.

Mr N.V. Subhash said that the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), celebrated centenary celebrations of late PV Narsimha Rao following specific instructions from the Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and ‘Congress Coterie’ for namesake. Congress party has lost the legacy of PV Narsimha Rao. Party has ignored his contributions and insulted him even though he had worked for Congress and served as the Prime Minister in difficult times he said.

PVNR’s grandson alleged that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi released a video in which they read out a script written by someone else. “It is just for namesake. Just because PV Narsimha Rao is from South India, he belonged to the non-Gandhi family does not mean that he could be ignored. He was ignored and insulted by Congress party,” he added.

Subhas accused the Congress of “confining” the celebrations solely to Telangana. The Narendra Modi government has started appreciating PV Narsimha Rao work, his policies and efforts. PM Modi speaks high about PV Narsimha Rao in his public speeches, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Not only this, PM Modi has allotted land for a PV Narsimha Rao memorial in Delhi, which was promised by UPA govt but not implemented. A postal stamp on his name has a name announced by Modi government to carry forward Rao’s legacy,” he said.

Subhash added that several senior Congress leaders who attended the function had expressed shock as none of the family members of PV were present for the event.