Birthday girl Jacqueline Fernandez 'terribly missing' her family

This year there are no celebratory birthday plans, I will just virtually connect with all my loved ones through the day

11th August 2020
Jacqueline Fernandez talks work, lockdown and hygiene

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is spending her birthday on Tuesday here all alone, and she sure is missing her family.

“This year there are no celebratory birthday plans, I will just virtually connect with all my loved ones through the day. I’m terribly missing my family back home so spending quality time with them would be the best thing for me,” she said.

“But given the situation we are all in now, we will make do with video calls. Hopefully, will be able to hug my parents and siblings super soon,” she added.

Over the years, the Bollywood beauty has been part of hit films like “Murder 2”, “Kick” and “Judwaa 2”. She had also made her small screen debut as a judge for the ninth season of dance-based show “Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa”.

The actress often uses her Instagram account to spread positivity among her 44 million followers.

