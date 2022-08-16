Birthday Special: Saif Ali Khan’s photos from Pataudi Palace

Hyderabad: It’s Saif Ali Khan’s 52nd birthday today. The actor, who is touted as one the most talented stars of Indian cinema, has gained a separate fan base over the years. Being the son of renowned cricket player Mansoor Ali Khan and actress Sharmila Tagore, he chose to follow in his mother’s footsteps by being an actor. Saif forayed in Bollywood with 1993 film ‘Parampara’ post which he went on to deliver several hits and established his carved a niche in the industry.

In 2012, Saif Ali Khan tied the knot with the actress Kareena Kapoor. The couple has two kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The family members are often spotted spending time at their ancestral home, The Pataudi Palace in Haryana. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, the royal residence was reportedly built by the former ruling Pataudi family in the Pataudi town of Gurgaon district. The cost of this royal heritage is around 800 crores.

On Saif Ali Khan’s special day, we thought of digging up some of his best photographs from his ancestral home.