Biryani aur Haleem: An adaptation of ‘The Pie & The Tart’

The world we live in is a very strange place. Some eat to live and some live to eat. In one way or other lives revolve around food: some cook; some eat; some store it; some hoard it; some starve for it; some steal it.Our very survival depends on food.

That is what the two main characters of this play are trying to do; survive another day in their lives. Salim & Javed are two beggars; like any other; they roam on a street like any other; on a day like any other. But what results is hilarity like never before.

The two share their stories; their ‘areas’; and their modus operandi. As they go from street to street and house to house pleading to people’s sense of charity, they chance upon the home of Ismail Bhai & his shrewish wife Pasha Bi. Ismail Bhai is a well known cook who has been invited by a Nawaab to display his culinary skills. He prepares Biryani and Haleem and eager to impress him, he decides to present the Biryani to the Nawaab and instructs his wife to hand it over to the delivery boy he sends.

The plan is overheard by the two hungry friends, who decide to change the route of the Biryani to their hungry stomachs instead of the Nawaab’s.

What becomes of Salim, Javed, the Biryani and the Haleem?

Find out on:

Sunday, 4th July 2020, 8:00 pm.

Streaming Online on BookMyShow

Entry Rs. 199/-