Biryani costs whopping Rs 50,000 to software professional

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A software professional who decided to order chicken biryani which costs around Rs. 200 on the popular food delivery app Zomato, ended up losing a whopping Rs. 50,000.

The techie is a resident of Rahmat Nagar in Jubilee Hills. The incident took place two days ago when the techie after ordering biryani from the food delivery app found he received the wrong order when he received a parcel of sambar rice.

Infuriated on receiving the wrong order, the man browsed the internet for customer care number, dialed it and complained about the incident.

However, the number he believed to be of the customer care service was from a phishing page that led him to the scammer who cashed him in on the opportunity.

Also Read Hyderabad

The group of scammers pacified him initially and then assured him of initiating a refund. After finding that he had a Paytm account, they convinced him to follow their instructions.

They took his Paytm details, and led him to step by step through the ‘refund process.’ When they reached the message ‘Proceed to Pay’, the techie did so, thinking it was him who would receive the money. The fraudsters told him there was an error and they repeated the process thrice.

It was only after going through the process thrice that he found that Rs 50,000 was debited from his account, following which he approached the police, said K V M Prasad, ACP, Cyber Crimes, Hyderabad.

The police said the man could have lodged a complaint on the app itself. The Cybercrime wing booked a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and 66 C and 66 D of IT Act and said the investigation is on.