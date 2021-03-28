BIS certificate mandatory for packaged drinking water

New Delhi: The manufacturers of the packaged drinking water and mineral water have been asked by the food regulator, Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) to obtain a “BIS Certificate” which is mandatory when they apply for the licence or registration.

The director of FSSAI in a notification issued to all the states and union territories has informed that the norm will come into effect from April 1, 2021.

The regulator said that as per section 31 of the Food Safety and Security Act 2008, all food business operators will have to obtain a licence before the commencement of any food business.

The regulator said that “BIS Certification” is compulsory while applying for the new licence.