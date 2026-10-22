Bismillah Colony residents struggle amid lack of basic amenities

Hyderabad: Bismillah Colony in Shaheennagar, inhabited by working-class families and located within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, presents a grim picture of civic neglect, with residents struggling to cope without basic infrastructure.

Poor roads, inadequate drainage and a lack of streetlights have made daily life difficult for residents. Dirty water flowing onto roads has compounded their problems, leaving the lanes unhygienic and providing a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Despite living within the city’s municipal limits, residents say their colony continues to be deprived of basic civic amenities.

Also Read After building collapse, Hyderabad flags 1500 illegal structures

For families who leave home early for work and return late in the evening, navigating the poorly maintained lanes is a daily ordeal. The absence of streetlights adds to their difficulties after dark, particularly for women, children and elderly residents.

Ahmedi Bee, a homemaker, said the condition of the roads and the constant flow of dirty water had made routine household activities difficult. “We pay the price for the neglect every day. Dirty water flows on the roads, and we have to walk through it to reach our homes. The mosquito problem is also getting worse,” she said.

Another homemaker, Nusrath Jahan, said the lack of streetlights made the neighbourhood unsafe and inconvenient after sunset. “We are living within GHMC limits, but basic facilities remain a distant dream. Women and children face difficulties moving around at night, while the mosquitoes make it hard to live comfortably inside our homes,” she said.

Mohd Qaiyum, a shopkeeper, said the poor condition of the roads and stagnant dirty water also affected local businesses. “Customers find it difficult to reach shops because of the road conditions. The dirty water and mosquitoes have become a persistent problem, but there has been no lasting solution,” he said.

Residents urged the GHMC authorities to take immediate steps to lay proper roads, establish an effective drainage system, ensure regular sanitation and install streetlights.

They said Bismillah Colony should not remain a forgotten neighbourhood merely because its residents belong largely to the working class, and called for basic civic amenities to be provided without further delay.