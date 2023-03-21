‘Bismillah’: Hina Khan begins her first Umrah ahead of Ramzan

Mumbai: Popular television actress Hina Khan has embarked on a spiritual journey to Mecca to perform her ‘first ever’ Umrah ahead of the holy month of Ramzan. The actress shared a picture of herself on Instagram, dressed in an all-white outfit with the caption, “So looking forward to my very first Umrah. So grateful.”

Sharing another photo of her passport and ticket, Hina wrote, “All set with @alkhalidtours. Bismillah. Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik.”

The actress, who is known for her roles in shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, is on her first Umrah pilgrimage.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, which can be undertaken at any time of the year. However, the pilgrimage gains special significance during the month of Ramzan, when Muslims all over the world observe fasting from dawn to dusk during this holy month.

In recent times, it has become increasingly common for celebrities to undertake Umrah. From sports stars like Sania Mirza to social media influencers like Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair, and even Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, we have been seeing several public figures making the journey to Mecca to perform Umrah.