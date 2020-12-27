Bitcoin value surges past USD 26,000 to set all-time record high

Moscow: Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, has surged past the USD 26,000 level to set an all-time record high, according to trading data.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading at USD 26,286.74 (1935342.83 INR), as of 20:45 GMT on Saturday.

According to CoinMarketCap, an aggregator that compiles data from more than 20 brokers, Bitcoin was trading at $26,270.96 as of 20:47 GMT, a rise of 7.36 per cent over the preceding 24 hours.

Source: ANI