BITS Hyderabad’s ATMoS ’26 to draw 20k visitors with tech show

Hyderabad: ATMoS ’26, the national techno-management festival of BITS Pilani’s Hyderabad campus, will feature over 100 student technology projects, combat robots and high-speed drone racing, and is expected to draw more than 20,000 attendees from October 23 to 25.

The three-day festival is expected to draw attendees from more than 60 institutions across the country, including IIT Hyderabad, IIIT Hyderabad and BITS Pilani’s Goa campus, a release said.

Organised annually since 2012, ATMoS stands for Assimilation of Technically Motivated Souls and aims to identify and nurture young talent in technology and management, it said.

The Computer Science Association will organise an AI hackathon challenging student teams to develop AI-driven solutions to pressing social problems.

The Tech Expo, organised by the campus Innovation Cell, will showcase more than 100 student projects in artificial intelligence, robotics and software development.

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RoboWars will feature more than 20 combat robots from across the country competing in head-to-head battles.

The BITS Drone Racing League will feature more than 15 drones piloted by professional first-person-view (FPV) pilots. Organisers describe it as the largest field on the South India circuit.

Beyond technical competitions, ATMoS’ national outreach initiatives include Innowave, which promotes creativity, problem-solving and critical thinking through competitive and collaborative challenges, the release added.