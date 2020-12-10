BITS Pilani deputy registrar commits suicide

Jaipur: The deputy registrar of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani allegedly committed suicide in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.

The body of R C Dagar was found hanging at his residential quarters in BITS campus Thursday morning.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.

Dagar, who was also holding the acting charge of registrar, was a native of Haryana.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, police said.

His sister has alleged that he was under mental stress due to the workload, a police officer said, adding that the matter was being probed.

Source: PTI