BJD failed to deliver good governance in Odisha: BJP

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 : Odisha BJP in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari on Saturday targeted the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government for failing to deliver good governance. She also came down heavily on the government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The BJP leader alleged that there were multiple scams in Odisha like the coal scam, forest scam, chit fund scam, land scam and irregularities in the KALIA scheme.

“A five-year-old girl was murdered in Nayagarh district. The accused is being shielded by state minister Arun Sahoo and no action has been taken by the Chief Minister in this regard so far,” said Purandeswari.

“The Chief Minister has been saying that the 4.5 crore people of Odisha are his family and he would protect them. Was the five-year-old girl not among those people,” she asked.

She also alleged that officials are running the government in the state.

People of Odisha gave their mandate to the BJD bestowing their belief on Naveen Patnaik. This means Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should govern the state, not any official, she added.

Reacting to the allegations, the ruling BJD said Purandeswari has come to motivate her party cadre and leaders after the defeat in Balasore and Tirtol by-elections.

“She has tried her level best to boost the party’s confidence by hoodwinking people and speaking lies, which wouldn’t cut ice with the people of Odisha,” BJD MP Sasmit Patra said in a statement.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.