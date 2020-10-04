BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy passes away

Bhubaneswar, Oct 4 : Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy passed away at a private hospital here. He was 65.

The seven-time MLA had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14. Maharathy passed away late Saturday. He was admitted to the SUM Ultimate Medicare. He was on ventilator support since Friday when his condition turned critical.

The mortal remains of Maharathy will be cremated with full state honours.

Born on July 4, 1955 in Pipili of Puri district, Maharathy started his political career as a student leader in SCS College, Puri.

He was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Pipili Assembly constituency for the first time in 1985 on Janata Party ticket.

During his political career, he held important portfolios like Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Supply, Agriculture and Fisheries as a minister.

Political leaders cutting across the party lines have expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members of Maharathy.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal condoled the sad demise of Maharathy and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family and constituents. “He was a popular leader and able legislator, his untimely death is a big loss to the polity,” the Governor added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has described Maharathy as a stalwart of Biju Janata Dal and a long time associate of Biju Babu. Known for his exceptional organisation capacity, he had won from Pipili consecutively for seven times. He was a true leader of people, he said as he conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family and the people of Pipili.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi also expressed their condolences following the demise of Maharathy.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.