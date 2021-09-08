BJP accuses Asaduddin Owaisi of dividing society for political gains

New Delhi: The BJP has accused All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi of dividing society for political gains.

The BJP minority morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui said, “Owaisi’s has a history of dividing society and breaking Hindu-Muslim unity by fuelling communal sentiment. With the eye on next year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, he is making communal statements to take political advantage by appeasing a particular community at the cost of society.”

“The statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat strengthens Hindu-Muslim unity. The Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb has been a tradition in the country for ages. There is no doubts and we totally agreed with Bhagwat ji’s statement that Hindus and Muslims have the same DNA as the ancestors of all Muslims living in India were also Hindus and it is a matter of pride for us,” Siddiqui said.

He alleged that the people like Owaisi who do politics of religion are not able to accept the fact and are poisoning the society for their political gains.

“Owaisi is talking about rights of Muslims with an eye on Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections but his family representing Hyderabad for years have never worked to uplift and bring them into mainstream,” he said.

He claimed that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about giving Quran in one hand and laptop in the other, people like Owaisi are dividing society. “Prime Minister is working with the resolve to reach out to the last man of the society and bring them to the mainstream. But there are also people like Owaisi. Voters will give a befitting reply to him in the next year’s assembly polls,” Siddiqui added.

On Tuesday, Owaisi launched his party campaign for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from Ayodhya.