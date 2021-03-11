BJP accuses Bengal police of threatening voters in Nandigram

New Delhi, March 10 : In the run-up to the high-octane assembly election in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday approached the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and accused the state police of threatening voters in Nandigram.

Questioning the conduct of the police, in a written complaint to the poll panel, BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta and Shishir Bajoria said that Banerjee was accompanied by scores of police personnel en route to the office of returning officer.

Banerjee filed her nomination papers for from Nandigram earlier in the day. She is contesting against her former confidant and party colleague Suvendu Adhikari.

The BJP said that they have information that police personnel in plain clothes have been threatening voters at the behest of the ruling dispensation.

“This is a serious violation of blatant use of government machinery by the party in power to influence voters. Police personnel have been forced to act as party cadres of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). They are also seen visiting local clubs to gather support and solicit votes in favour of the party in power,” the BJP complaint said.

The BJP further wrote that the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police are holding meetings in police stations and in the company of TMC party workers.

“Senior police officer Vivek Sahai and Gyanwant Singh are using their seniority to disturb and vitiate the atmosphere of free and fair elections,” it said.

The BJP urged the poll panel to take immediate cognisance of issues raised by it.

The party demanded immediate suspension and strict action against the police officials.

“The full expenditure incurred on the convoy used by Mamata Banerjee from the state exchequer must also be added to the expenditure account of the candidate,” demanded the BJP.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.