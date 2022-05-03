Hyderabad: BJP worker attempts to light self on fire in front of Assembly

Hyderabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker tried to set himself on fire in from of the Telangana Assembly premises on Monday. He was stopped by security personnel in time and he thereby did not sustain any injuries.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Saifabad police informed that Sridhar Goud, a BJP worker, poured a bottle of diesel on himself and was about to set himself on fire. He was allegedly upset with the state government for failing to allow him a double-bedroom house.

He was taken to the Saifabad police station and was let off later.