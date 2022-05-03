Hyderabad: BJP worker attempts to light self on fire in front of Assembly

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 3rd May 2022 12:47 pm IST
Representational image.

Hyderabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker tried to set himself on fire in from of the Telangana Assembly premises on Monday. He was stopped by security personnel in time and he thereby did not sustain any injuries.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Saifabad police informed that Sridhar Goud, a BJP worker, poured a bottle of diesel on himself and was about to set himself on fire. He was allegedly upset with the state government for failing to allow him a double-bedroom house.

He was taken to the Saifabad police station and was let off later.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button