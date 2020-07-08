BJP advertises ‘pro-poor’ Centre, calls opposition ‘irresponsible’

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday listed a series of welfare measures and policy decisions taken by the Centre in the last few months during and after the lockdown, to project the BJP-led government as ‘pro-poor’ which aims to make India ‘self reliant’ and it lashed out at the Opposition for critiquing Government calling it a ‘disservice to the nation’.

Party General Secretary P. Muralidhar Rao cited examples of concessional credits to farmers to free ration scheme for 80 crore Indians, while questioning the work done by the opposition.

“Instead of participating in service of the poor and raising questions in a responsible way as Opposition, they are doing a lot of disservice to the nation,” alleged Rao.

He was referring to the recent allegations of the Congress-led opposition in the backdrop of the Indo-China standoff, saying the BJP has always been a responsible opposition during the 1948, 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars.

Talking about the economic push, Rao claimed, “While on one side the government has focused on relief and well being of the poor and needy, on the other, it has concentrated on development. Modi government is working on restoring growth.”

Saying that given the global supply chain has been broken, restoring the economy through self-reliance is the only credible way. He cited the mega Rs 20 lakh crore economic push by the Centre in that direction.

“Rs 10,000 crore scheme launched for formalization of micro enterprises on June 29 which offers 50% subsidy for storage & transportation to prevent distress sale by farmers,” he said. Rao added that the government expects investment of Rs 35,000 crore and employment for 9 lakh people.

He also cited the opening of coal sector that was expected to draw investment of Rs 33,000 crore in next 5-7 years.

Speaking of governments welfare schemes, he made a special thrust for the Modi Government for extending the free ration scheme for 80 crore Indians till the festive season are over, claiming the Government is sensitive to the woes of the needy.

He also claimed the government is mindful of the migrant crisis that emanated, “For providing social security and relief, the Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Yojana was started for the migrant workers after the Anna Yojana. They were provided employment while helping country with assets. This was announced on 20 June for 116 districts in six states for 125 days.”

He also said that 20 states have already joined the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ initiative and by March 2021, all states would come under its umbrella. He also praised the centre’s handling of the pandemic.

Advertising examples of extra allotment of Rs 40,000 crore for MNREGA to Kisan Credit cards, the BJP was out to make a comparison between a BJP-led governments’s “pro poor, sensitive” approach with the opposition’s approach, which Rao claimed was devoid of any help for the poor.

