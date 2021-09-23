BJP against reservation policy: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State Finance Minister T.Harish Rao has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government is conspiring to end the reservations quota. He appealed to the voters of the Huzurabad to think of the rising prices of the gas cylinders before casting their vote.

While campaigning for the TRS candidate in the Huzurabad assembly constituency, Harish Rao said BJP is against the reservations policies.

On the other hand, the Telangana government has prepared a bill to be presented in the assembly to increase the reservations quota in the state, he added.

The Finance Minister appealed to the voters of the constituency to think of the good governance and the welfare policies such as Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Kalyana Lakshmi, etc provided by the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi government before casting their votes in the elections.