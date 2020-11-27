BJP, AIMIM creating communal tensions ahead of GHMC polls: Harish Rao

Sangareddy: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said the BJP and AIMIM were trying to provoke communal tension in Hyderabad ahead of the upcoming civic polls.

Addressing a gathering at Mallikarjuna Nagar of Ramachandrapuram division of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Harish Rao said the two parties were trying to create tension between Muslims and Hindus to gain advantage in the civic polls.

While the elections are being conducted to a local body, Rao accused these two parties of trying to “relate everything in the world with GHMC elections just to score over the rival party in the election.”

Speaking on the promise made by Telangana chief minister KCR, he said that the TRS would put an end to drinking water woes in Hyderabad.

“In the last six years, TRS has developed the state capital into a clean, green, and safe city,” he claimed, adding that Hyderabad is being looked upon by the entire world.

“It is evident as Amazon has decided to invest Rs 21,000 crore in Hyderabad very recently,” he said.