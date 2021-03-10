BJP announces 3 candidates for Assam, 2 for Bengal

By IANS|   Published: 10th March 2021 2:11 pm IST
BJP announces 3 candidates for Assam, 2 for Bengal

New Delhi, March 10 : The BJP on Wednesday announced the names of three candidates for Assam and two for West Bengal Assembly polls. Polling will be held in the second phase on April 1 on these five seats in two states.

In a statement, the BJP said that the party’s Central Election Committee has approved names for five seats in two states.

The BJP fielded Milan Das from Hailakandi, Paramananda Rajbongshi from Sipajhar and Ramakrishna Ghosh from Hojai in Assam.

In West Bengal, the BJP fielded Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya from Kharagpur Sadar and Supriti Chatterji from Barjora.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 10th March 2021 2:11 pm IST
Back to top button