BJP announces 9 MLC candidates for Bihar, Karnataka

New Delhi, Oct 3 : The BJP’s central election committee has announced nine candidates for biennial legislative council elections in Bihar and Karnataka.

Five candidates have been finalised for Bihar and four for Karnataka.

In Bihar, the party declared four candidates for teachers’ constituencies and one for graduate constituencies.

For the graduate constituency, the party selected N.K. Yadava and for teachers’ constituencies candidates are — Naval Kishore Yadav, Suresh Rai, Narendra Singh and Chandrama Singh.

In Karnataka, the party declared two candidates for graduate constituencies and two for teachers’ constituencies.

Chidanand M Gowda and S.V. Sankanur have been selected for the graduates’ constituencies, and Shashil G Namoshi and Puttanna are selected for teachers’ constituencies.

Source: IANS

