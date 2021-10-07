BJP announces candidates for parliamentary, assembly by-polls on Oct 30

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list of candidates for by-polls to three Lok Sabha seats in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, and 16 Assembly seats in various states, which are to be held on October 30.

BJP has announced Gyaneswar Patil as the candidate for Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa constituency, while Brigadier Khushal Thakur is the candidate for Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. Mahesh Gavit is the candidate for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency.

Ashoke Mondal, Niranjan Biswas, Joy Saha and Palash Rana are the candidates for West Bengal’s Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba (SC) constituencies respectively, while Shishupal Singh Yadav, Pratima Bagri and Sulochana Rawat are the candidates for the Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC), Jobat (ST) constituencies in Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Punthala Suresh is the candidate for the Badvel constituency in Andhra Pradesh and Govind Kanda is the candidate for Haryana’s Ellenabad. Baldev Thakur, Ratan Singh Pal and Neelam Saraik are the candidates for Himachal Pradesh’s Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai constituencies respectively.

The candidate for Karnataka’s Sindgi by-poll is Ramesh Bhusanuru while Shivaraj Sajjanar is the candidate for Hangal’s by-poll.

Himmat Singh Jhala and Khet Singh Meena are the candidates for Rajasthan’s Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad constituencies respectively.

The Election Commission of India, earlier on September 28, announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country.

Parliamentary by-polls were announced on Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Khandwa seat in Madhya Pradesh, and Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

The ECI announced by-elections on assembly constituencies including –Badvel (SC) in Andhra Pradesh; Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur and Mariani, Thowra in Assam; Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur in Bihar; Ellenabad in Haryana; Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal- Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh; Sindgi and Hangal in Karnataka; Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh; Deglur (SC) in Maharashtra; Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST), and Rajabala in Meghalaya; Tuirial (ST) in Mizoram; Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) in Nagaland; Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST) in Rajasthan; Huzurabad in Telangana; and Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba(SC) in West Bengal.

The last date for filing nominations is October 8. The ECI has scheduled the examination of nominations on October 11, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as October 13. “The voting will be done on October 30, while the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2,” the notification said.