BJP blames CM Kejriwal for corona spike in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 3 : The sudden spike in cases of corona infection in the Capital has led to a political slugfest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP has blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the sudden surge in corona infections in Delhi.

BJP Delhi unit President Adesh Kumar Gupta said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was taking credit when the corona cases were decreasing in Delhi, but today as the cases are rising he is nowhere to be seen. Sanitization of public places and DTC buses by the Delhi government is not being done.”

According to the BJP’s Delhi unit, the announcement by the Kejriwal government to sanitize public places and DTC buses remained only on paper just like the other promises made by him.

Gupta accused the Kejriwal government of wasting money on advertisements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi created the PM-Cares Fund to fight Covid-19 and donated Rs 2.25 lakh himself while Kejriwal continued to splurge money on advertisements. If he cared about the well being of the public, he would also have come forward and cooperated, Gupta added.

Less than a 1,000 cases were reported in Delhi after corona was ‘controlled’ but in the last few days of August, the cases have suddenly spiked. On August 30, 2,024 cases were reported while on September 1, there were 2,312 cases of corona infection. On September 2, 2,500 persons were reported to be corona-infected. After the emergence of corona infections again in Delhi, allegations and counter-allegations between the BJP and the ruling AAP have also intensified.

The BJP believes that due to the measures taken by Home Minister Amit Shah in June, corona was under control in the Capital, but the Kejriwal government was only busy in taking credit rather than taking concrete steps to fight Covid-19 due to which the cases of infection are on the rise again.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.