BJP calls MP move on govt jobs for locals ‘historic’, Cong raises questions (Ld)

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 6:36 pm IST
Govt jobs in MP only for state residents: CM Shivraj

Bhopal, Aug 18 : The BJP has termed as “historic” the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to reserve government jobs for residents of the state even as the Congress has raised questions about the move.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday that the state government has taken a key decision that government jobs in the state will now be given only to the local residents.

“For this we are making necessary legal provisions. The resources of Madhya Pradesh belong to the children of the state,” he said.

Welcoming the decision of the Chief Minister to give government jobs to the youth of the state, the BJP has described it as a “historic step”.

“In Madhya Pradesh, only the children and youth of the state will get government jobs, and we thank the state government and the Chief Minister for this. This decision has led to immense enthusiasm among the youth and children of the state,” BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.

At the same time, the opposition Congress has questioned the decision. Former Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath said that it should not end up as a mere slogan to deceive people. He said, “I made many provisions for the youth of the state in my 15-month government so that they get priority employment. Changing the industry policy made it mandatory to provide employment to 70 per cent of local youth of the state.”

Nath questioned Chouhan and the BJP, saying “The state of unemployment in your previous 15-year-long government is not hidden from anyone. The youth kept wandering for jobs with degrees in their hands. Thousands of degree holders had to apply for jobs of clerks and peons. The condition of labourers and the poor shows the reality. How many people has your government given employment to in the last 15 years, you should also bring it to the fore.”

He said, “After 15 years, they woke up from slumber and announced employment for the youth, but we had already done it earlier. The youth should not be cheated and this should not remain just a poll slogan in view of the upcoming bye-elections otherwise the Congress will not sit silent.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

