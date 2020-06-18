BJP cancels programmes in tribute to fallen Galwan soldiers

New Delhi: After the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh’s Galwan valley, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday cancelled all of its political programmes for the coming two days as a mark of tribute to the fallen soldiers.

“The soldiers who died while fighting for the country in Ladakh’s Galwan valley will be remembered forever. Nation is indebted to them. I pay my tribute to the soldiers. BJP has decided to cancel all its political programmes and virtual rallies for two days,” BJP President J.P. Nadda said in a tweet.

The BJP has faced flak for holding virtual rallies on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

At least 20 soldiers were killed in an unprecedented attack by the PLA in Ladakh’s Galwan valley on Monday night.

Source: IANS

