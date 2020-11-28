BJP candidate complains of threats to his agent in Pinarayi’s village

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 28 : With the local body polls gaining steam in Kerala and the campaign getting hotter, a BJP candidate fighting the polls in the village of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kannur is feeling the heat after he alleged of harassment of his election agent.

Kannur district goes to the polls in the third phase which takes place on Dec 14th.

V Manivarnan, the candidate fighting the polls to the Kannur district panchayath from the Pinarayi division told IANS, that for the past two days his election agent is under duress.

“On Friday and Saturday angry people believed to be CPI-M workers are badly harassing my election agent at the Parapparam area in the Pinarayi division. I have raised a complaint with the police, who have said they will do the needful,” said Manivarnan.

“They seem to be unhappy after a door to door campaign has begun at the most strongest area of the CPI-M and hence they are unleashing trouble,” added Manivarnan and said that even though he will end on the losing side, he will get close to 20,000 votes in the election up from 11,000 which the BJP candidate got in the 2015 local body polls.

