BJP candidate files papers for RS poll in Himachal

A+ A-

Shimla: Indu Goswami on Friday filed her nomination papers as BJP candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh.

She is likely to be elected unopposed as the ruling BJP has 44 members in the 68-member Assembly.

The opposition Congress has 21 members, Independents two and CPI-M one member.

The seat will fall vacant at the end of term of Congress member Viplove Thakur on April 2.

Goswami, 53, is a former president of Himachal Pradesh Mahila Morcha. She unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2017 from Palampur in Kangra district.