BJP celebrates Accession Day in Kashmir; takes out Tiranga Rally

Srinagar: Commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the signing the Instrument of Accession, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists on Monday took out a ‘Tiranga Car Rally’ in Srinagar, amidst heavy security cover. Maharaja Hari Singh in 1947 signed the contentious Instrument of Accession to accede Jammu & Kashmir into the Indian Union.

Scores of leaders and workers of BJP, including Vice President Sofi Yousuf, Spokesperson Altaf Thakur assembled at Tagore Hall, where large numbers of security personnel were already deployed. Then, vehicles with national flags, which were planned to be hoisted, marched towards S. K International Convention Complex (SKICC).

The rally passed through the residence of former Chief Ministers, Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti where the rally stopped and raised anti-Gupkar Declaration slogans.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur while talking to reporters said that the rally was a befitting reply to all those leaders who disrespect the Indian national flag. “I want to tell Dr. Farooq and Mehbooba that there is no place for anti-national activities in Kashmir and everybody is now holding a tricolor in their hands,” he said.

Earlier three local BJP workers from Kupwara appeared at Clock Tower, Lal Chowk and tried to hoist the National Flag, but they were obstructed and later, detained under preventive custody by the Police.