BJP changed attitude of political parties towards Hindus: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday claimed that his party had changed the attitude of different political parties towards the Hindus in the country. He said BJP had also forced the political parties to talk about Hindus and added that these political parties had always tried to divide the Hindus in their attempts to do minority appeasement.

Bandi said they were holding Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar on Wednesday in order to highlight the unity of the Hindus and added that thousands of Hindus would take part in the Yatra. He said they were holding the annual Hindu Ekta Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti and added that the Yatra would help them in showing that all the Hindus were united in the State. Sanjay said they made all the arrangements for the Yatra and urgent the people to take part in it in large numbers. He warned that they wouldn’t tolerate anybody, who try to divide the Hindu society and insult the Hindu gods.

Targeting the ruling TRS party leaders, he asked them if they were in favour of the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. He said several karsevaks sacrificed their lives for construction of the temple and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constructing the temple in order to value the sacrifices of karsevaks.

He thanked the people of Karimnagar for making him as their MP. He said he was happy to complete three years in the service of the people of Karimnagar and added that he would be indebted to the people of his seat for showering their love towards him and making him their MP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule. He claimed that he had done a lot of things for the development of his constituency and added that he had brought huge amount of funds for the construction of national highways, State highways and roads in the rural areas in the constituency. He said he had brought 12-B status to Satavahana University and Sainik school. He said he would win the hearts of the people of Karimnagar in his remaining two years term.