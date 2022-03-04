BJP Chief Bandi hopeful of winning next assembly elections

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today exuded confidence that his party would come into power after the next assembly elections. He said that the gimmicks of the ruling TRS party and CM KCR to prevent the victory of the party would not stop them from coming into power .

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering of new entrants into the party . Several leaders from makati assembly constituency of Narayanpeta district joined the BJP in the presence of Bandi . Speaking on the occasion, he said that the political career of KCR had ended now and added that none of people of the state were believing in the promises of the CM.

He alleged that the CM was touring different states of the country and trying to gain sympathy after realizing that he would lose elections in Telangana .

He alleged that the CM was conspiring to win the next elections by dividing the anti – incumbency votes . He claimed that the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ensuring that the tri-colour of the country received more respect across the globe and added that even Pakistani people were also getting protection by using the Indian flag in war hit countries like Ukraine .

Further, he alleged that CM KCR had conspired to defame their party leaders like DK Aruna and AP Jitender Reddy by foisting false cases and levelling false allegations against them.