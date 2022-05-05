Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay condemns Saroornagar honour killing

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the honour killing of a schedule caste man Nagaraju in Saroornagar area of the city.

In a statement, Sanjay alleged that murder of the Dalit man took place due to his marriage to a Muslim woman. He demanded the state government to find out the people and organisations behind the murder of the victim. Sanjay said that the BJP was of the opinion that the murder was one motivated by religion.

He also questioned the silence of secularists on the murder of a Dalit youth and wanted to know from them under which category that the murder would fall. He also asked progressive thinkers and media organisations, who voiced their concerns after the murder of a Dalit man in Miryalaguda, as to why they were silent on the issue now .

He claimed that only one or two such incidents were coming to light in Telangana although scores of such incidents were taking place everyday. He claimed that several Hindu families had committed suicides after their daughters married the Muslim boys in Telangana.

Sanjay further claimed that the murder of the Dalit man was committed to scare the other Hindu boys from marrying the Muslim girls.