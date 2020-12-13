BJP chief JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

Minhaj AdnanPublished: 13th December 2020 5:58 pm IST
Kolkata: BJP National President JP Nadda gestures while addressing during the inauguration of State BJP election office in Kolkata, Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI09-12-2020_000093B)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) and that he has been following all the guidelines for home isolation.

“I got the test done after experiencing the initial symptoms of corona and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I have been following all the guidelines for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate yourself and get yourself checked,” Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

