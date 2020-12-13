BJP chief JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) and that he has been following all the guidelines for home isolation.

“I got the test done after experiencing the initial symptoms of corona and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I have been following all the guidelines for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate yourself and get yourself checked,” Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020