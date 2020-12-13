BJP chief Nadda tests coronavirus positive

New Delhi, Dec 13 : BJP President J.P. Nadda on Sunday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and is isolating at home.

Nadda said that after displaying preliminary symptoms, he had got himself tested and the report came out positive. “My condition is okay and on doctor’s advice, am in home isolation and following all directions.”

He requested all those who were in contact with him to get themselves tested and take precautions.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.