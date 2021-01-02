BJP chief Nadda thanks AIIMS Director after Covid-19 recovery

By IANS|   Published: 2nd January 2021 6:44 am IST
BJP chief Nadda thanks AIIMS Director after Covid-19 recovery

New Delhi, Jan 1 : BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday thanked AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and his team for their support after he and his family members fully recovered from Covid-19.

“I thank everyone for their wishes, prayers and moral support during my illness. My family members and I have now fully recovered from the Covid-19. We wholeheartedly thank Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS and his team for their dedication and continued support in these challenging times,” the BJP Chief tweeted.

Nadda tested positive for coronavirus on December 13, soon after his visit to West Bengal. He was under the treatment in AIIMS.

READ:  Congress veteran A.K. Antony turns 80, colleagues shower praise

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 2nd January 2021 6:44 am IST
Back to top button