BJP chief Nadda thanks AIIMS Director after Covid-19 recovery

New Delhi, Jan 1 : BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday thanked AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and his team for their support after he and his family members fully recovered from Covid-19.

“I thank everyone for their wishes, prayers and moral support during my illness. My family members and I have now fully recovered from the Covid-19. We wholeheartedly thank Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS and his team for their dedication and continued support in these challenging times,” the BJP Chief tweeted.

Nadda tested positive for coronavirus on December 13, soon after his visit to West Bengal. He was under the treatment in AIIMS.

